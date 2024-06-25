Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been shut down after experiencing lingering soreness

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been shut down for a week after experiencing lingering soreness in his comeback from left shoulder surgery. Manager Dave Roberts says the 36-year-old Kershaw had an MRI that “showed no new incidents.” Roberts says the team is confident this is just “a blip.” Kershaw had surgery in November, a month after he recorded just one out in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against Arizona. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner re-signed with Los Angeles in February, staying with his only big league club.

