Dodgers open with 7 pitchers on IL after adding Buehler, Graterol, Treinen and Sheehan

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles pitcher Walker Buehler participates in spring training baseball workouts at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Thursday, March. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darryl Webb]

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Right-handers Walker Buehler, Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen and Emmet Sheehan were placed on the 10-day injured list by the Dodgers before the opener against the San Diego Padres, giving Los Angeles seven pitchers on the IL. Los Angeles also recalled right-hander Landon Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Buehler is recovering from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 23, 2022, and Graterol has right shoulder inflammation and has not pitched in a game since his spring training debut on March 2. Treinen has a bruised lung sustained March 9 when hit by a line drive, and Sheehan has right forearm inflammation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.