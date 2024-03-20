Dodgers open with 7 pitchers on IL after adding Buehler, Graterol, Treinen and Sheehan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Right-handers Walker Buehler, Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen and Emmet Sheehan were placed on the 10-day injured list by the Dodgers before the opener against the San Diego Padres, giving Los Angeles seven pitchers on the IL. Los Angeles also recalled right-hander Landon Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Buehler is recovering from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 23, 2022, and Graterol has right shoulder inflammation and has not pitched in a game since his spring training debut on March 2. Treinen has a bruised lung sustained March 9 when hit by a line drive, and Sheehan has right forearm inflammation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.