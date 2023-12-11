Dodgers open roster spots for Ohtani and Kelly, trade González and Vivas to Yankees for Sweeney

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees shortstop Trey Sweeney watches after throwing to first base during the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Feb. 28, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Sweeney from the New York Yankees, Monday, Dec. 11, for left-hander Victor González and infielder Jorbit Vivas, opening roster spots for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney from the New York Yankees for left-hander Victor González and infielder Jorbit Vivas, opening roster spots for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly. Los Angeles’ 40-man roster was full before the trade and the Dodgers needed to open two spots. Ohtani has a pending agreement on a record $700 million, 10-year contract and Kelly on an $8 million, one-year deal. The 23-year-old Sweeney was selected by the Yankees with the 20th draft pick in 2021. He hit .252 with 13 homers, 49 RBIs and 20 steals last season at Double-A Somerset.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.