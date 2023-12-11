Dodgers open roster spots for Ohtani and Kelly, trade González and Vivas to Yankees for Sweeney

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney from the New York Yankees for left-hander Victor González and infielder Jorbit Vivas, opening roster spots for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly. Los Angeles’ 40-man roster was full before the trade and the Dodgers needed to open two spots. Ohtani has a pending agreement on a record $700 million, 10-year contract and Kelly on an $8 million, one-year deal. The 23-year-old Sweeney was selected by the Yankees with the 20th draft pick in 2021. He hit .252 with 13 homers, 49 RBIs and 20 steals last season at Double-A Somerset.

