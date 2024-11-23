Dodgers name Chris Woodward first base coach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Woodward has been hired as the Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach, marking his second stint on manager Dave Roberts’ staff. The Dodgers made the announcement Friday night. Woodward was the Dodgers first base coach from 2016-18 before leaving to take over as manager of the Texas Rangers. Woodward fills the opening created after former first base coach Clayton McCullough became manager of the Miami Marlins.

