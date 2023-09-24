Dodgers’ Mookie Betts notches 105th RBI, most ever by a leadoff hitter

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a double hit by designated hitter J.D. Martinez during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Max Muncy also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder 105 RBIs, the most ever by a leadoff hitter. Betts doubled to center off San Francisco’s Ross Stripling, scoring Austin Barnes and David Peralta and extending the Dodgers’ lead to 7-0. Betts doubled in the seventh, too, and walked twice for the NL West champions. Betts had been tied with Charlie Blackmon at 103.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.