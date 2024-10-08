Dodgers manager Roberts says it’s ‘bothersome’ that Machado seemed to throw ball at him in dugout

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts says it was “bothersome” that a ball San Diego third baseman Manny Machado threw into the Dodgers dugout seemed intended for him during the Padres’ 10-2 win in Game 2 of their NL Division Series. Tempers flared on the field and in the stands at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night. The incident prompted Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty and Machado to exchange profanities as the Padres evened the series at 1-1 by hitting six home runs. Two of them were by Fernando Tatis Jr., who was hit by a pitch by Flaherty, which also angered Machado.

