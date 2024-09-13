Dodgers manager raises possibility of Shohei Ohtani pitching in playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Shohei Ohtani did some long tossing in the outfield before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Atlanta Braves, another step in the two-way star’s road to returning to the mound. Could he possibly pitch in the postseason? Manager Dave Roberts isn’t ruling it out, saying “anything is possible.” Ohtani hasn’t pitched this season after undergoing major elbow surgery. Even so, he’s having a potentially historic season as the team’s designated hitter, closing in on becoming the first player in big league history with 50 homers and 50 stolen bases. In other injury news, the Dodgers endured a setback in Tyler Glasnow’s recovery from elbow tendonitis. The right-hander couldn’t throw a simulated game after feeling discomfort in his arm.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.