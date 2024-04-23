Dodgers manager Dave Roberts working with Shohei Ohtani on strike zone discipline

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dave Roberts thinks Shohei Ohtani can be even better with more plate discipline with runners in scoring position. The Los Angeles Dodgers manager approached the two-time AL MVP about a week ago to discuss how Ohtani could better control the strike zone. Roberts says: “I thought he was expanding a little bit more than he needed to.” Ohtani hit his 176th home run on Sunday, surpassing Hideki Matsui for the most in Major League Baseball among players born in Japan. Ohtani entered Tuesday night’s game in Washington leading the major leagues in batting average at .368.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.