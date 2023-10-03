Dodgers lost most days to injuries in MLB this season. Overall days lost rise 6.1%

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the most days of players on the injured list this season at 2,465, while the San Francisco Giants had the most placements at 46. The number of days lost on the injured list rose 6.1% to 44,461 from 41,916, in the season that ended Sunday, but placements dropped 0.7% to 848 from 854. There were 983 placements for 43,513 lost days in 2021, the first full season following a schedule curtailed to 60 games because of the pandemic. The Dodgers had 33 placements.

