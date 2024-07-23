Dodgers lefty James Paxton designated for assignment as River Ryan makes his major league debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a surprising change to their evolving rotation. James Paxton was designated for assignment to make room for River Ryan on the 40-man roster. Ryan made his major league debut Monday night against San Francisco, becoming the 14th pitcher to start for the Dodgers this season. Paxton was tied with Gavin Stone and Tyler Glasnow for most starts on the team with 18. The veteran left-hander was 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA. The 35-year-old Paxton signed a $7 million, one-year contract during the offseason. He allowed two runs over five innings in Sunday’s 9-6 victory against Boston.

