Dodgers leave infielder Rosario and reliever Yarbrough off NLDS roster; D-backs go with five rookies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have left off infielder Amed Rosario and reliever Ryan Yarbrough from their roster for the NL Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of Game 1. The Dodgers will carry 13 pitchers and 13 position players for the best-of-five series, which begins later Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Rosario was acquired by the Dodgers at the Aug. 1 trade deadline from Cleveland to help their issues against left-handed pitching. Yarbrough came over from Kansas City at the same time. Arizona is carrying five rookies for the series, led by outfielder Corbin Carroll.

