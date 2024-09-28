Dodgers leave Freddie Freeman in Los Angeles to rest a sore right ankle ahead of the playoffs

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman didn’t make the trip to Colorado for a three-game series against the Rockies to close out the regular season so he could rest a sore ankle. The All-Star slugger left Thursday’s game after rolling his right foot trying to avoid a tag at first base by San Diego’s Luis Arráez. Freeman was on crutches and in a walking boot after the game. Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas also stayed home due to a torn adductor. Roberts can’t envision a scenario where the Dodgers don’t have Freeman hitting third or fourth in the lineup come the National League Division Series next weekend.

