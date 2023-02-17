Dodgers’ Kershaw says he won’t play for United States n WBC

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw says he won’t be pitching for the United States at the World Baseball Classic and called the situation “super disappointing.” The three-time Cy Young Award winner didn’t specify the reasons that would prevent him from participating. Kershaw added that Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman has been helpful throughout the process.

