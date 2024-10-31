Dodgers’ Jack Flaherty knocked out in second inning by Yankees in World Series Game 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Flaherty was chased early for the second straight time when trying to clinch a postseason series for his hometown team, giving up four runs and getting just four outs as the New York Yankees burst to a quick lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in World Series Game 5. With the Dodgers leading the Series 3-1, he gave up a two-run homer in the first to Aaron Judge, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with another homer. Flaherty was removed after Alex Verdugo’s RBI single in the second.

