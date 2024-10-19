Dodgers’ Jack Flaherty flops in 2nd NLCS outing vs. Mets, who force Game 6 in Los Angeles

NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of pitching his hometown team into the World Series, Jack Flaherty sent the NL Championship Series back to California. Dominant in the opener, Flaherty flopped in Game 5. Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer in the first and the Mets beat up Flaherty for five runs in the third inning of a 12-6 victory Friday night that pulled New York to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Flaherty’s fastball velocity dropped 1.9 mph from from his season average and the spin rate was down markedly on his four-seam fastball and his knuckle-curve.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.