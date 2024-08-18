Dodgers INF Freddie Freeman hampered by a jammed middle finger

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman is out of the starting lineup for their game at St. Louis because of a jammed middle finger on his right hand. The 34-year-old Freeman got hurt during Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Cardinals. X-rays were negative, and he is day to day. Freeman is hitting .292 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs.

