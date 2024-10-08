Dodgers hope Freddie Freeman returns to the lineup for NLDS Game 3 vs the Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers hope All-Star Freddie Freeman will return to the lineup for Game 3 of their NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres. Freeman left Game 2 after five innings. The Dodgers lost 10-2 at Dodger Stadium to even the series at 1. Freeman had discomfort in his sprained right ankle. He was replaced by Max Muncy, and Kiké Hernández entered at third. Games 3 and 4 will be at Petco Park.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.