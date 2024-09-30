Dodgers home run star Shohei Ohtani tops MLB jersey sales for 2nd straight season

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani topped Major League Baseball jersey sales for the second straight season while becoming the first player to reach 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same year. The Los Angeles Dodgers star was followed by Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts. The top four was unchanged from the list announced at the All-Star break. Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets moved up two spots to fifth, dropping injured Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Yankees’ Juan Soto one place each.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.