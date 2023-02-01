Dodgers, Gonsolin agree to $6.65M, 2-year contract

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed on a $6.65 million, two-year contract that avoided an arbitration hearing. The sides exchanged salary proposals on Jan. 13, with Gonsolin seeking a raise from $720,000 last season to $3.4 million this year, while the Dodgers offered $3 million. The 28-year-old right-hander was 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 24 starts during a breakout season last year. Gonsolin earned his first All-Star selection with an 11-0 record and a 2.02 ERA in the first half. He finished with a .941 winning percentage, the highest in franchise history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.