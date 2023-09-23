Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman reaches 200 hits for first time in his career

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman reached 200 hits for the first time in his career with a single in the first inning. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ seven-time All-Star singled to right off San Francisco’s Sean Manaea. Freeman was greeted with chants of “Freddie! Freddie!” as he stood on first base. He saluted the crowd by removing his helmet. Earlier in the week, he became the first Dodgers first baseman to join the 20-20 club and just the second first baseman with 20-plus steals. Jackie Robinson had 29 in 1947.

