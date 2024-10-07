Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman leaves Game 2 of NLDS with ankle discomfort

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has left Game 2 of the National League Division Series after five innings. He had discomfort in his sprained right ankle. Freeman was replaced by Max Muncy and Kiké Hernández entered the game at third. Freeman struck out and flied out in his two at-bats Sunday. In Game 1, Freeman had two hits and a strikeout. It’s the first ankle sprain of Freeman’s career.

