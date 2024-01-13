Dodgers finalize $23.5M deal with Teoscar Hernández and hire former major leaguer Raúl Ibañez

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Outfielder Teoscar Hernández has finalized a $23.5 million, one-year contract with the Dodgers, the latest deal by big-spending Los Angeles that includes deferred money. Hernández agreed to defer $8.5 million that will be paid in 10 equal installments each July 1 from 2030-39. Los Angeles has been baseball’s biggest spender this offseason, committing more than $1.2 billion to two-way star Shohei Ohtani, pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, and Hernández. The Dodgers also hired former All-Star outfielder Raúl Ibañez as vice president of baseball development and special projects, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.