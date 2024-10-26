Dodgers’ dramatic Game 1 victory averages 15.2 million, most-watched World Series game since 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dramatic 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night — which ended on Freddie Freeman’s walk off grand slam in the 10th inning — averaged 15.2 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes, Univision and streaming, making it the most watched Fall Classic game in five years. It was only the fourth time in 36 World Series games since 2018 that the audience has cracked 15 million. The last one before Friday was the seventh and deciding game in the 2019 series, when Washington’s 6-2 victory over Houston for its first championship averaged 23 million.

