Dodgers designate 15-year veteran Jason Heyward for assignment, activate Chris Taylor from IL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers designated veteran outfielder Justin Heyward for assignment and activated infielder-outfielder Chris Taylor from the injured list on Thursday. Heyward has spent the past two of his 15 big league seasons with the Dodgers. He played in 63 games this season, hitting .208 with six home runs and 28 RBIs. Taylor has been on the injured list with a right groin strain since July 25. He made five rehab appearances in the minors, where he went 6 of 18 with two doubles and four RBIs.

