Dodgers demote struggling OF James Outman to the minors as part multiple roster moves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder James Outman has been demoted to the minors as part of multiple roster moves. He finished third in last year’s NL Rookie of the Year voting. The 27-year-old was hitting .148 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 36 games this season. He’s being sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Last year, Outman had 23 homers and 70 RBI as the team’s primary center fielder. Outfielder James Heyward came off the injured list and along with outfielder Andy Pages’ emergence, Outman’s lack of productivity proved costly. In other moves, infielder Max Muncy went on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. Outfielder Miguel Vargas and pitcher Ricky Vanasco were recalled.

