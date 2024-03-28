Dodgers deferred payroll total rises to $915.5M after adding $50M more in catcher Will Smith’s deal

Catcher Will Smith’s $140 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers includes $50 million payable from 2034-43, raising the team’s deferred compensation liability to $915.5 million owed five players. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernández also are due deferred payments extending from 2028-44. Smith receives a $30 million signing bonus under the deal announced Wednesday, half payable on Nov. 15 and the rest on Jan. 15, 2025, according to contract terms obtained by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.