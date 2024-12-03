Dodgers’ deferred payment obligations top $1 billion to 7 players with Snell and Edman contracts

NEW YORK (AP) — Contracts for Blake Snell and Tommy Edman increased the Los Angeles Dodgers’ obligations for deferred payments to more than $1 billion owed to seven players from 2028-46. Snell’s $182 million contract, announced Saturday, includes $66 million in deferred money payable to the pitcher through July 1, 2046, according to contract terms obtained by The Associated Press. Edman’s $74 million, five-year deal, announced Friday, includes $25 million payable to the infielder and outfielder through July 1, 2044. Los Angeles now owes deferred payments of $1,006,500,000 to seven players from 2028-46.

