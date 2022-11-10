Dodgers decline $16M club option on All-Star Justin Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner. The 37-year-old third baseman will receive a $2 million buyout. He could still re-sign with the team, although likely at a lower offer than the money he would have received if they had exercised their option. The Dodgers also have extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw didn’t receive a qualifying offer, which means he’ll have extra time to decide his future.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.