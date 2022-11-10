Dodgers decline $16M club option on All-Star Justin Turner

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner standing with his wife Courtney Turner receives the Roberto Clemente Award before Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner. The 37-year-old third baseman will receive a $2 million buyout. He could still re-sign with the team, although likely at a lower offer than the money he would have received if they had exercised their option. The Dodgers also have extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw didn’t receive a qualifying offer, which means he’ll have extra time to decide his future.

