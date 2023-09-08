Dodgers credited with a run when Marlins ball boy picks up a ball that was in play

MIAMI (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers got an assist — and perhaps a run — due to a faux pas by a Miami Marlins ball boy. The Dodgers led 3-0 in the sixth inning and had Mookie Betts on first when Freddie Freeman hit a hump-back liner that landed just beyond the infield and inside the right field foul line. The ball bounced twice and ended up in foul territory, where the ball boy grabbed it with his glove and tossed the ball deep into the stands as Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez moved in to make the play. The umpires determined Betts had rounded third and allowed him to score. Freeman was credited with a double on the play.

