Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw works 4 innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2nd rehab start

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw made a second rehab start in his bid to return from offseason left shoulder surgery, pitching four innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 36-year old three-time NL Cy Young Award winner allowed six hits and three runs, all earned, with two strikeouts and no walks. He threw 49 strikes out his 67 pitches against Round Rock in Texas. Kershaw has yet to pitch for the NL West-leading Dodgers in 2024 after signing a one-year contract for this season, with an option for a second year.

