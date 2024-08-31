Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw leaves start against Diamondbacks with toe injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has left his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks with no outs in the second inning after suffering pain in his left big toe. Kershaw allowed two runs in the first inning between the NL West contenders and was pulled after giving up a leadoff homer to Corbin Carroll in the second. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts immediately came out of the dugout with a trainer after Carroll’s 18th homer curled just inside the right foul pole to remove the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner. Kershaw had made six starts since spending the first four months of the season as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. He entered Friday’s game 2-2 with a 3.72 ERA.

