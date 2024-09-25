Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw is in ‘a holding pattern’ with no current plans to face hitters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw is in “a holding pattern” and there are currently no plans for the Dodgers’ three-time Cy Young Award winner to face hitters as he tries to overcome a toe injury. The 36-year-old left-hander went on the injured list Aug. 31 with a bone spur in his left big toe. Kershaw didn’t pitch until July 25 after having offseason shoulder surgery. He’s 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven starts this season. The 10-time All-Star played catch Tuesday. But manager Dave Roberts says “there’s something that’s holding him up from progressing to face hitters.”

