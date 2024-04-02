Dodgers claim outfielder Taylor Trammell from Seattle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have claimed outfielder Taylor Trammell off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated left-handed pitcher Matt Gage for assignment. Trammell was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week after failing to make their opening day roster. He batted .130 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 22 games with Seattle last season. Trammell also split time with Triple-A Tacoma and hit .268 with 21 homers. The 26-year-old outfielder was drafted by Cincinnati in 2016 out of high school in Georgia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.