Dodgers’ Buehler faces live hitters for 1st time in latest step from surgery rehab

PHOENIX (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler faced live batters Wednesday for the first time since having arm surgery more than a year ago. The 29-year-old right-hander is trying to return for his second ligament replacement operation, which he underwent last August. He had his first Tommy John surgery in 2015, just after the Dodgers selected him in the first round of the MLB draft. “It was good to get out there,” Buehler said of his outing at the Dodgers’ nearby Camelback Ranch facility, where the team holds spring training. “It was fine. Never going to be perfect the first time out there. Made some good pitches, and some bad ones.”

