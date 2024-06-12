Dodgers blast 4 homers during 7-run 6th inning against Rangers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers homered four times in a seven-run sixth inning against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers. The Dodgers batted around as they battered reliever Grant Anderson, who gave up seven runs and six hits against no strikeouts. They led 7-1 going into the sixth. Shohei Ohtani hit a 433-foot, two-run shot. Freddie Freeman followed with a solo shot. Teoscar Hernández added a two-run blast and Jason Heyward’s two-run shot landed in the Rangers’ bullpen. The Dodgers last hit four homers in an inning on Sept. 29, 2021, against the San Diego Padres.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.