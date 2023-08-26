Dodgers’ Betts says time has helped him find closure about how his Red Sox tenure ended

BOSTON (AP) — If there’s one thing Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts can point to that’s helped him find closure about how his tenure with the Boston Red Sox ended, it’s time. Betts says all the changes he experienced over his past four seasons in L.A. have helped him move beyond 2020 trade that closed his six-season run in Boston. He’s won a World Series ring with the Dodgers, added a second child to his family and started both a production company and podcast during his time in L.A. He says that busy lifestyle is something he isn’t sure would have been possible in Boston. As to whether he was ever offered a $300 million deal to remain in Boston, Betts says he’ll leave that to Red Sox management to answer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.