Dodgers’ Betts hits 10th leadoff homer to set major league mark for most in first half of season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star Mookie Betts has hit his 10th leadoff homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving him the most in the first half in major league history. Betts’ 408-foot solo shot, his 26th of the season, came on the second pitch of the game by Angels starter Reid Detmers. Betts eclipsed the mark of nine homers set by Houston’s George Springer in the first half of the 2017 season. Betts’ 46th leadoff homer of his career tied Philadelphia’s Jimmy Rollins for seventh all-time. Betts is set to compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday during All-Star festivities in Seattle.

