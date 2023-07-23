Dodgers back off again on throwing program for injured ace Kershaw, but say no setback

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dodgers are once again backing off on the throwing program for injured ace Clayton Kershaw. Los Angeles is postponing a bullpen session while saying the left-hander hasn’t had any setbacks with his shoulder. Manager Dave Roberts says there isn’t a timetable for when Kershaw would throw in the bullpen or face live hitters. A plan to face live hitters changed to a bullpen only before the latest adjustment. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star hasn’t pitched in a game since June 27 because of left shoulder soreness.

