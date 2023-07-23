Dodgers back off again on throwing program for injured ace Kershaw, but say no setback

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who is on the 15-day injured list, sits in the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey McWhorter]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dodgers are once again backing off on the throwing program for injured ace Clayton Kershaw. Los Angeles is postponing a bullpen session while saying the left-hander hasn’t had any setbacks with his shoulder. Manager Dave Roberts says there isn’t a timetable for when Kershaw would throw in the bullpen or face live hitters. A plan to face live hitters changed to a bullpen only before the latest adjustment. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star hasn’t pitched in a game since June 27 because of left shoulder soreness.

