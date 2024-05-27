Dodgers and Mets postponed because of rain and will play doubleheader Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ series opener at the New York Mets on Monday was postponed because of a forecast of steady rain. The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 4:10 p.m. The NL West-leading Dodgers have lost five straight games, their longest skid since six in a row in April 2019. New York has lost 10 of its past 13 games.

