Dodgers and Cubs open 2025 MLB season in Tokyo March 18, rest of league starts March 27

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani will open the 2025 season in Tokyo against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 and the Athletics will start the home portion of their first season in Sacramento against the Cubs on March 31. All 30 teams are scheduled for March 27, marking the earliest opening day other than international games. Each team will play six games against its prime interleague rival instead of four, increasing matchups between the New York Yankees and Mets, the Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels, Cubs and Chicago White Sox and Athletics and San Francisco Giants. The 2025 schedule was released Thursday.

