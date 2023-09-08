Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts unlikely to play this weekend after fouling ball off foot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mookie Betts is unlikely to play in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ weekend series against the Washington Nationals after fouling a ball off his left foot. Manager Dave Roberts said the seven-time All-Star outfielder was off crutches and undergoing a CT scan Friday, a day after Betts was injured in Miami. The 2018 AL MVP had X-rays on Thursday. The NL West-leading Dodgers also said pitcher Walker Buehler will not return to the major leagues this year following Tommy John surgery. Los Angeles activated designated hitter J.D. Martinez from the 10-day injured list after he recovered from groin tightness.

