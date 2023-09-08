Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts unlikely to play this weekend after fouling ball off foot

By PATRICK STEVENS The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts reacts as he strikes out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mookie Betts is unlikely to play in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ weekend series against the Washington Nationals after fouling a ball off his left foot. Manager Dave Roberts said the seven-time All-Star outfielder was off crutches and undergoing a CT scan Friday, a day after Betts was injured in Miami. The 2018 AL MVP had X-rays on Thursday. The NL West-leading Dodgers also said pitcher Walker Buehler will not return to the major leagues this year following Tommy John surgery. Los Angeles activated designated hitter J.D. Martinez from the 10-day injured list after he recovered from groin tightness.

