Dodgers add right-hander Daniel Hudson to roster ahead of opener vs. San Diego in Seoul, South Korea

The Los Angeles Dodgers have selected the contract of right-hander Daniel Hudson from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of their opener Wednesday against the San Diego Padres at Seoul, South Korea. To open a roster spot, the Dodgers designated infielder Andre Lipcius for assignment. Hudson, 37, gets a $2 million, one-year contract. He had one save in three appearances last year before a season-ending sprain of his right MCL on July 5. He tore the ACL in his left knee on June 24, 2022, against Atlanta.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.