Dodgers activate outfielder Jason Heyward from injured list and send James Outman back to minors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward has been reinstated from the injured list. Heyward was set to start in right field and bat seventh as Los Angeles wrapped up a weekend series against the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old Heyward was placed on the injured list July 5 with a left knee bone bruise. He has a .203 batting average with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 42 games this season. To open a roster spot for Heyward, outfielder James Outman was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Outman finished third in 2023 NL Rookie of the Year voting but was hitting just .153 with three homers and a .508 OPS in 45 major league games this season.

