Dodgers activate outfielder Jason Heyward from injured list and send James Outman back to minors

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers' Jason Heyward, right, celebrates with Cavan Biggio after scoring against the San Francisco Giants on Gavin Lux's single during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 29, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward has been reinstated from the injured list. Heyward was set to start in right field and bat seventh as Los Angeles wrapped up a weekend series against the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old Heyward was placed on the injured list July 5 with a left knee bone bruise. He has a .203 batting average with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 42 games this season. To open a roster spot for Heyward, outfielder James Outman was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Outman finished third in 2023 NL Rookie of the Year voting but was hitting just .153 with three homers and a .508 OPS in 45 major league games this season.

