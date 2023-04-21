Dodgers activate OF Mookie Betts from paternity list

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski (5) is tagged out at second by Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) on a steal attempt in the first inning as the San Francisco Giants played the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Avila Gonzalez]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated outfielder Mookie Betts from the paternity list and recalled right-hander Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Evan Phillips has been placed on the paternity list and infielder Yonny Hernández has been optioned to the team’s top farm club. Betts’ wife gave birth to their second child Tuesday. He missed two games before rejoining the Dodgers ahead of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.