Dodgers activate OF Mookie Betts from paternity list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated outfielder Mookie Betts from the paternity list and recalled right-hander Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Evan Phillips has been placed on the paternity list and infielder Yonny Hernández has been optioned to the team’s top farm club. Betts’ wife gave birth to their second child Tuesday. He missed two games before rejoining the Dodgers ahead of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.