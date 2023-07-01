Dodgers activate left-hander Julio Urías to make start against Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated left-hander Julio Urías, who had missed 36 games after straining his hamstring, from the injured list to start Saturday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals. The 26-year-old Urías allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts over four innings for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga in his last rehab start Sunday. He is 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts this season. Left-hander Justin Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make space on the roster.

