Dodgers acquire top starter Jack Flaherty and 4-time Gold Glove Award winner Kevin Kiermaier

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-hander Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers just before the trade deadline to bolster their rotation and also obtained four-time Gold Glove Award-winning center fielder Kevin Kiermaier from the Toronto Blue Jays. The 28-year-old Flaherty is from the Los Angeles area. He was 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA in his first season with the Tigers. He had 133 strikeouts with a 0.96 WHIP and .211 batting average against.

