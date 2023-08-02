Dodgers acquire Ryan Yarbrough from Royals after missing out on Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired pitcher Ryan Yarbrough from the Kansas City Royals after being rebuffed in their pursuit of Detroit Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Rodriguez used his no-trade clause to block a trade. The Dodgers sent minor league infielders Devin Mann and Derlin Figueroa to the Royals for Yarbrough. The 31-year-old left-hander was 4-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 14 appearances with the Royals. Roberts says he isn’t sure whether Yarbrough will start or work out of the bullpen after he started seven games with Kansas City.

