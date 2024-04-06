Dodgers acquire right-hander Connor Brogdon from Phillies in exchange for lefty Robles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired pitcher Connor Brogdon from the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league pitcher Benony Robles. Brogdon was designated for assignment on Tuesday after allowing six runs over two innings in three appearances for the Phillies this season. The 29-year-old right-hander had a 10-8 record with a 3.88 ERA in 142 games, including two starts, over five seasons in Philadelphia. Robles was 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 33 games for High-A Great Lakes last year.

