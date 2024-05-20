Dodgers acquire pitcher Yohan Ramírez from Mets for cash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired pitcher Yohan Ramírez from the New York Mets for cash. The 29-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment last week. He started the season with the Mets, allowing seven runs in 5 1/3 innings and was claimed by Baltimore on April 13. Ramírez returned to the Mets on May 6 and threw three scoreless innings before being DFA’d. Overall, he is 0-1 with a 6.91 ERA in 14 1/3 innings. The Dominican Republic native has spent parts of five seasons in the majors with Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, the Chicago White Sox, New York and Baltimore.

