Dodgers acquire pitcher José Hernández for cash days after the Pirates cut him loose

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired pitcher José Hernández from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash. He was designated for assignment on Tuesday after appearing in seven games for the Pirates. The 26-year-old left-hander was 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Hernández has pitched in parts of two seasons with the Pirates. He was originally signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2016 and was acquired by the Pirates in 2022 via the Rule 5 draft. To make room on the roster, the Dodgers transferred pitcher Ryan Brasier to the 60-day injured list.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.